Some patients have received letters from Cigna stating the we no longer accept their insurance. We do, in fact, accept Cigna insurance. Please disregard those letters and contact us if you have any questions. Thank you!

We Provide Specialized Services in Area Hospitals & NOW at LAS COLINAS MEDICAL CENTER
Thank you for visiting MacArthur Medical Center. Whether you are in need of specialized care in Obstetrics & Gynecology (OB/GYN), Urogynecology, Midwifery or Pediatrics, we are here to serve you. If you are a new patient, we are pleased that you have found our medical practice and look forward to meeting you. For information concerning your initial visit, please go to the New Patients page for helpful information. We proudly serve Irving, Las Colinas, Grand Prairie, Hurst, Euless, Bedford, (HEB), Arlington, Colleyville, North Richland Hills and surrounding cities. For directions, please go to the Contact page. Thanks again for choosing MacArthur Medical Center.

  • Obstetrics & Gynecology

    Obstetrics & Gynecology

    We provide all of your women’s health needs including birth control, fertility, gynecology, menopause, pregnancy,...

  • Midwifery

    Midwifery

    Certified Nurse Midwifes care for women throughout the lifespan from adolescence through menopause. These services...

  • Pediatrics

    Pediatrics

    MacArthur Pediatrics specializes in the medical care of infants, children, and adolescents with concentration on...

  • Urogynecology

    Urogynecology

    Urogynecology is the specialty that deals with the diagnosis and treatment of female urinary incontinence,...

  • Dr. Peter Sakovich

    Obstetrician/Gynecologist
    Dr. Peter Sakovich is a board certified obstetrician and gynecologist by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Dr. Sakovich received his bachelor’s degree from Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas. He then attended Texas Tech Medical School in Lubbock, Texas. Graduating in 1982, Dr. Sakovich began a family practice residency at John Peter Smith Hospital in Forth Worth. […]
  • Dr. Jeff Livingston

    Obstetrician/Gynecologist
    Dr. Jeff Livingston joined MacArthur OB/GYN in 2003. He is a board certified obstetrician and gynecologist by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Dr. Livingston grew up in Dallas graduating from J.J. Pearce High School. He then attended Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas where he played basketball and majored in Spanish. He then returned to Dallas to attend […]
  • Dr. Colette Dominique

    Obstetrician/Gynecologist
    Dr. Colette Dominique lives under two very important auspices: perhaps there is no more important thing than fulfilling one’s life work dedicating one’s career to serving an undeserved community, and that there’s no need to let the small things bother her. She dedicated to persevering, in her own life and on behalf of her patients, and works each day to make […]
  • Dr. Elia Fanous

    Obstetrician/Gynecologist
    Dr. Elia Fanous joined MacArthur OB/GYN in January of 2008.  He is a board certified obstetrician and gynecologist by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology.  Dr. Fanous went to Baylor University and graduated with a Bachelor degree in Biology with a Chemistry minor.  He then enrolled in graduate school at Baylor and received a Master of Clinical Gerontology degree.  […]
  • Dr. Wiyatta Freeman

    Obstetrician/Gynecologist
    Some might say Dr. Wiyatta Freeman is living the American dream. Since she was a small child, nearly from the time of her first memory, she’s wanted little else than to become a doctor, a dream she accomplished in 2008. Forever fascinated with how the body moves and functions, as a physician she is extremely passionate about two things: patients […]
  • Dr. Kevin O’Neil

    Obstetrician/Gynecologist
    Dr. Kevin O’Neil was born in Hinesville, Georgia, and grew up in Binghamton, New York. While attending Hobart College in upstate New York, he received his B.S. in Biology (being elected to the Senior Honor Society) and started four years on the Statesman men’s basketball team. He attended medical school at the Albany Medical College in Albany, New York and […]
  • Dr. Rebecca Gray

    Obstetrician/Gynecologist
    Dr. Gray is a board certified obstetrician and gynecologist by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. She is a graduate of the University of Louisville majoring in biology. From 1998 to 2003 she was a Doctoral Candidate in the Department of Neurobiology and Anatomical Sciences. From 2003 to 2007, she attended University of Kentucky College of Medicine before moving to Dallas, […]
  • Dr. Reshma Patel

    Obstetrician/Gynecologist
    Dr. Reshma Patel is from just south of here — born and raised in Cleburne – so for her, this is a special place to be. The community MacArthur serves is diverse, compassionate, lively and friendly – attributes that she loves – making for an excellent place to start a medical career. “This is a great place for me to […]
  • Dr. Brian Enggano

    Obstetrician/Gynecologist
    For Dr. Brian Enggano, the most gratifying part of his work is his ability to touch lives, especially of those who need it most. This concept, providing world-class care and exceeding his patient’s expectations, is at the heart of the way he practices. It is this very approach in which he is building his care as a physician here at […]
  • Dr. Andrea Arguello

    Obstetrician/Gynecologist
    Dr. Andrea Arguello, a New York transplant who now calls Houston her hometown, was inspired to practice medicine by her father, who is also a physician. However, while she always admired his work and the personal care he provided his patients, it was not until she served as a volunteer clinical interpreter at Ben Taub Hospital in Houston for two […]
  • Dr. James Carleo

    Obstetrician/Gynecologist
    Dr. Carleo is a native of the Northeast, born in New Jersey and spent his childhood in Boston, Massachusetts. He attended Rochester Institute of Technology where he achieved a Bachelor’s degree in BioTechnology. He then attended the University of Rochester for his Medical Doctorate degree, and completed his residency training in obstetrics & gynecology at the University of Texas, Parkland Hospital […]
  • Dr. Adriana Yvette Lopez

    Obstetrician/Gynecologist
    Inspired by the long term care her grandfather received from a physical therapist during his battle with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, Dr. Adriana Yvette Lopez pursued medicine as more than a calling, but as a personal pursuit for something greater than herself. Because of her grandfather’s condition – a debilitating disease took his ability to walk independently and kept him from being able […]
  • Dr. Teri Forney

    Obstetrician/Gynecologist
    What’s fortunate for Dr. Teri Forney’s patients is that there is nothing more that she would rather do than serve those in her care. Without a doubt, meeting the needs of the women she serves at MacArthur Medical Center is her heart’s passion. Dr. Forney grew up in Birmingham, Alabama. As a child, Dr. Forney doesn’t remember wanting to do […]
  • Dr. Stacey Thomas

    Obstetrician/Gynecologist
    Stacey Thomas, MD, knew at the age of 10 that she wanted to be a physician in a sign of love and support for her mother who was a registered nurse at a busy hospital in Southern California. But, her dream is older than that; Thomas knew since she can first remember that she wanted to care for people. Most […]
  • Dr. Susan Powell

    Pediatrician
    Dr. Susan Powell was raised on the Pacific coast in Seattle, Washington. She is a graduate of Scripps Women’s College in Claremont, California where she studied French Literature and Women’s Studies, taking an entire year abroad to study at the Sorbonne in Paris, France. After graduating from Scripps, Dr. Powell took advantage of several travel opportunities exploring the Pacific coast […]
  • Dr. Rachana Dixit

    Pediatrician
    Dr. Dixit was raised in Columbus, Georgia. She attended Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and a minor in Educational Studies. Her college coursework combined her interest in science and passion for working with children, which ultimately set her on the path to becoming a pediatrician. Dr. Dixit earned her medical […]
  • Kim Sakovich, MS, RNC, WHNP

    Nurse Practitioner
    Kim Sakovich, MS, RNC, WHNP joined MacArthur OB/GYN as a Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner in 2006. She brings over 30 years of experience in the medical field ranging from emergency medicine, operating room technology and nursing. After graduating from Texas Woman’s University, she began working in labor and delivery at Baylor Medical Center of Irving. She was selected as one […]
  • Clare Ruvalcaba, DNP, CNM

    Certified Nurse Midwife
    Perhaps it was a calling, but when Clare Ruvalcaba entered nursing, she was fortunate to find her place in labor and delivery. As she likes to say, she found that she loved being able to support women during labor and wanted to be able to work with the patients throughout their pregnancy, from beginning to end. “As a nurse, I […]
  • Nehal Masalawala, CNM

    Certified Nurse Midwife
    Midwife Nehal Masalawala has cared our community for several years, with a devout passion for the women and families she serves and with diligence in the care she provides. Throughout her career she’s worked in some of the most intense and exciting care settings, including the ICU and labor and delivery units, where she’s gained experience beyond her years and […]
  • Lauren Olvera, DNP, CNM

    Certified Nurse Midwife
    Perhaps realizing every little girl’s dream, Lauren Olvera, DNP, CNM, was an actual ballerina for the Dallas Ballet Company. With that dream realized, she moved onto another dream: helping women navigate the seasons of their lives, and providing education and guidance on preventive care, and reproductive, sexual and emotional wellness. One of the most gratifying aspects of her second career […]
  • Martha Zavala, DNP, CNM

    Certified Nurse Midwife
    Martha Muniz Zavala, DNP, CNM, has worked as a labor and delivery nurse for 15 years prior to joining MacArthur Medical Center, and she has served in number of roles, including staff nurse, charge nurse, clinical supervisor, and has even coached new nurses along the way. Throughout her nursing career, she’s had the opportunity to serve and advocate for women […]
  • Melissa DeMasi, RN, CPNP-PC

    Pediatric Nurse Practitioner
    Melissa DeMasi, RN, CPNP-PC was raised by a family of caregivers – her mother also was a nurse and her father a respiratory therapist – so she was exposed at a young age to conversations about healthcare, caring for patients and helping others achieve their health goals. Those conversations sparked her interest in care and drove her passion for providing […]
  • CJ Wright, NP

    Pediatric Nurse Practitioner
    CJ Wright has served children and families for more than 20 years, both as a pediatric nurse for more than 13 years and as a pediatric nurse practitioner for more than eight years. She joined MacArthur Medical Center in 2014. Since high school, when she began her care career as a phlebotomist in a hospital lab through her Health Occupations […]
  • Summer Abubaker, PA-C

    Physician Assistant
    Serving patients is what drew physician assistant Summer Abubaker into medicine. The most important aspect of her career in medicine is getting to know patients, and helping them navigate their healthcare journey. In fact, patient education is the most important part of her work in the practice, she says, because patients that are able to fully understand their bodies and […]
